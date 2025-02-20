Conclusion of listing announcement and TAO price reaction

Coinbase, the top cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced its decision to support and launch the iconic TAO (Bittensor) token on its platform. The announcement was made on February 19 evening, marking a significant step in the increasingly global convergence of blockchain technologies. Trading for TAO should begin on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT) on February 20, 2025, if the necessary liquidity conditions for the exchange are met during this period. This move reflects Coinbase’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant crypto ecosystem and aligning with the broader trend of global cryptocurrency adoption.

Theרי act of listing was a catalyst for TAO’s price jump, which hasn’t been undervalued by the broader altcoin community. Its price increased by over 25% to reach a new weekly high of $453.75, surpassing Bitcoin’s recent markets. The listing also tapered off losses from previous days, where the token had.dx sections of the market reflecting the contrasting dynamics of Bitcoin and other altcoins. This is a rare occurrence in the crypto ecosystem, where the broader altcoin market mirrors Bitcoin’s struggles, often falling flat or even in even er panics.

As TAO gained traction, the coin community and investors alike saw a surge in interest, with trading volume increasing by 70% to $258.75 million. This activity was a critical indicator of investor confidence and the token’s potential as a catalyst for further growth. With a market cap now at $3.46 billion, Bittensor lies at the heart of a segment of the cryptocurrency market, ranked second only by CoinMarketCap after NEAR.

Despite its geographic limitations, TAO is enhancing its appeal through several positive factors. Analysts expect TAO to experience further growth, driven by the improving crypto landscape, as supported by President Donald Trump’s strong stance in the United States. Bittensor, which surged to nearly $430 when it first took the market, now stands at $413.03, Designer crush of the market cap, though it’s still behind NEAR.

Beyond its price movements, TAO’s listed support for Coinbase adds another layer of significance. The move is not just a token listing but a proclivity to engage with mainstream exchanges, potentially opening up new opportunities for the token’s adoption. Blockchain companies like Pantera Capital and Digital Currency Group have already secured substantial investments in TAO, underscoring its growing importance in the decentralized AI blockchain space.

The rise of TAO and Coinbase’s decision to support it bid for the attention of an increasingly global audience suggest a promising sign of the potential for TAO to disrupt other altcoins. As the coin community delves deeper into the ABC ecosystem, TAO is likely to play a critical role in shaping its trajectory as a transformative technology in the blockchain Age.